Super lightweight Steven Claggett (30-7-2, 20 KOs) scored a fourth round KO over Noe Emanuel Lopez (30-14-1, 14 KOs) on Friday night at the Holiday Inn in Cuernavaca, Morelos, Mexico. A left hook dropped Lopez to end it. Claggett had to cede 20% of his purse for missing weight.

Other Results:

Thomas Chabot KO2 Jesus Flores Herrera (super featherweight)

Avery Martin-Duval W4 Esteban Hernandez Arroyo (lightweight)

Mehmet Unal TKO3 Jair Sena (light heavyweight)

Angel Perez TKO2 Jesus Gonzalez (welterweight)

Chris Guerrero W4 Jose Bolanos (super welterweight)

Luis Santana W4 Jose Hernandez (lightweight)

Antonio Perez W4 Ismael Aviles (super lightweight)

Mark Smither W6 Roberto Robledo (super lightweight)

Mary Spencer KO1 Neftali Escobar (super welterweight)

The event was staged by Canadian promoter Eye of the Tiger Management (EOTTM), which brought a team of boxers to Mexico. EOTTM fighters went 10-0.