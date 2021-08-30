By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #1 light middleweight Tim Tszyu (19-0, 15 KOs) has been made the mandatory challenger to WBO champion Brian Castano (17-0-2, 12 KOs) according to Tszyu’s manager Glen Jennings, who made the announcement on Facebook on Saturday.

“Some great news this morning,” Jennings said. “After weeks of hard work back and forth with WBO, we received written confirmation that Tim is now mandated for a world title fight.

“Firstly congrats to Tim, he has fought and beat all in front of him and thoroughly deserves this world title shot. I am a very proud manager and mate, as we tick off yet another career milestone for Tim and our team.

“It’s been an amazing effort from all involved … together we have achieved something special in a very short time.”