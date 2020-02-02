Unbeaten cruiserweight KO artist Deon Nicholson (13-0, 12 KOs) was taken the distance for the first time against a very game Earl Newman (10-3-1, 7 KOs). Nicholson started fast in round one and nearly got a stoppage, but Newman weathered the storm and gave Nicholson all he could handle after that in going the full ten. Scores were 97-93, 96-94, 96-94 for Nicholson.