James Kirkland headlines March 14 on FS1 Just announced. Comebacking middleweight KO artist James “The Mandingo Warrior” Kirkland (34-2, 30 KOs) versus Marcos Hernandez (14-3-1, 3 KOs) on March 14 at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland. FS1 will televise. The 35-year-old Kirkland is 2-0 with 2 KOs against unheralded opponents since resuming his career after a four year layoff. Results from Biloxi, Mississippi Duno returns on Feb 29

