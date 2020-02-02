Lightweight “Ruthless” Romero Duno (21-2, 16 KOs) will back in action on February 29 as he takes on a yet to be announced opponent. The event will be held at the Lagao Gymnasium in General Santos City, Philippines. Duno is coming back from a stunning first round stoppage loss against Ryan “Kingry” Garcia.

Duno felt bad for his loss but is now ready to go back to the drawing board and keep on climbing back in the rankings. “It was a tough loss I suffered against Garcia. The same people who expressed their support came back bashing with negative comments. Thanks to my supportive Sanman team for encouraging me and assuring me of their continued support. I’m not giving up my world championship dreams. Even the best champions suffered devastating losses. I know that with God’s help I’ll be back on track. I learned so much from the Garcia loss. These lessons are my motivation in coming back stronger”, Duno stated.