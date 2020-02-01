February 1, 2020
Boxing Results

Olympian Joyce TKOs ex-champ Haskins

2016 Olympian Davey Oliver Joyce (12-1, 8 KOs) bounced back from his first career defeat with a fifth round TKO against former IBF bantamweight world champion Lee Haskins (36-5, 14 KOs) to claim the WBO European junior featherweight title on Saturday at Belfast’s historic Ulster Hall. In round five, Haskins twisted a knee and went down on his own. He got up limping and Joyce pounced prompting referee Howard Foster to wave it off soon after. Time was 2:54.

Joyce moved down from featherweight for this fight after losing to Leigh Wood in the “Golden Contract” tourney.

The 37-year-old Haskins announced his retirement after the bout.

Tokyo Court orders JBC to compensate Kamedas

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>