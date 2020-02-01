2016 Olympian Davey Oliver Joyce (12-1, 8 KOs) bounced back from his first career defeat with a fifth round TKO against former IBF bantamweight world champion Lee Haskins (36-5, 14 KOs) to claim the WBO European junior featherweight title on Saturday at Belfast’s historic Ulster Hall. In round five, Haskins twisted a knee and went down on his own. He got up limping and Joyce pounced prompting referee Howard Foster to wave it off soon after. Time was 2:54.

Joyce moved down from featherweight for this fight after losing to Leigh Wood in the “Golden Contract” tourney.

The 37-year-old Haskins announced his retirement after the bout.