By Joe Koizumi

Photo by Boxing Beat

The Tokyo District Court on Friday ordered the Japan Boxing Commission (JBC) to compensate the Kameda family’s financial damage with the JBC’s denial of licensing the owner and manager of the Kameda Gym in 2014 that caused the three brothers to be unable to fight under Kameda Promotions in Japan to produce their then expectable income.

The court order amounts to 45,500,000 Japanese Yen (some $414,000 USD) in total despite the Kameda family’s claim of 6 million USD. The compensation consists of as follows: Koki Kameda 12,000,000 Yen, Daiki 7,500,000 Yen, Tomoki 11,000,000 Yen and Kameda Promotions 15,000,000 Yen. That’s a terrible shockwave to the Japanese boxing fraternity.