By David Finger at ringside

In the second bout of the night, debuting Jack Storey, 208.9, from Sunderland, England, struggled with journeyman Omar Acosta, 208.7, but ultimately won a shutout decision. Storey made no friends when he responded to Omar’s attempt to touch gloves at the start of the fight with a shot to the chin. He then jumped on the hard luck Texan, but despite his aggression, he failed to land anything to discourage Acosta. By the end of the round Storey started showing signs of fatigue. However, Acosta wasn’t able to capitalize on his opponent’s fatigue and failed to push the action enough to turn the tide. Nonetheless, he gave Storey a much tougher fight than the Brit was expecting for his professional debut. All three judges scored the fight 40-36. With the win, Storey improves fo 1-0 while Acosta slips to 1-7-1, 1 KO.

In the opening bout of the night, undefeated Brandon White, 112, won a shutout unanimous decision over the game Mario Chavez Tovar, 116.6. White boxed brilliantly in the opening round but slowed considerably in round two and three. Still, the undefeated prospect dug deep in round four to finish the fight impressively. All three judges scored the fight 40-36 for White, who improved to 5-0, 2 KOs. Tovar falls to 0-4.