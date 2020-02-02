IBF minimumweight world champion Pedro Taduran (14-2-1, 11 KOs) of the Philippines retained his title with a four-round technical draw against Daniel Valladares (22-1-1, 13 KOs) of Mexico. The bout took place at the Jardin Cerveza Expo, Guadalupe, Nuevo León, Mexico.

It was a rough start for Valladares, who was cut deeply over his right eye after an accidental head clash in round one. It was fireworks from the opening bell as they exchanged heavy leather with each landing their fair share of punches. At the end of round four, the ring doctor advised the referee that Valladares could not continue due to the severity of the cut. The official scorecards read 39-37 Valladares and even at 38-38 twice.