Undefeated super lightweight Malik Hawkins (16-0, 9 KOs) outscored Johnathan Steele (9-5-1, 6 KOs) over eight rounds. Scores were 78-74, 79-73, 79-73.

Undefeated super flyweight Dylan Price (9-0, 6 KOs) outpointed Samuel Gutierrez (16-24-6, 6 KOs) over eight rounds. Scores were 78-74, 79-73, 79-73.

Super lightweight Kareem Martin (13-2-1, 4 KOs) pounded on journeyman Luis Avila (8-14-3, 5 KOs) for three rounds. Avila didn’t come out for round four.

Super lightweight Kenny Robles (7-1, 3 KOs) won a six round unanimous decision over Shawn West (3-1, 2 KOs). West down in round one.