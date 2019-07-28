By Jeff Zimmerman at ringside

IBF super featherweight Tevin Farmer (30-4-1, 6 KOs) out of Philadelphia, PA outboxed #3 Guillaume Frenois (46-2-1, 12 KOs) from Sainte-Quentin, France over 12 rounds in the co-main event on Saturday night at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

Farmer was too slick for the fellow southpaw Frenois as he mixed up his attack with shots to the body and head all night. Frenois tried his best to make it a fight, but would often miss or end up hitting the back of Farmer as Farmer ducked under the shot. Farmer was sporting bright orange trunks with the late, great Pernell Whitaker’s name inscribed on the back. Farmer did his best to emulate Whitaker’s defense, considered one of the greatest defensive fighters ever, by ducking and dodging Frenois punches all night.

The fight got chippy at times as Farmer would put his head down and landed below the belt accidentally. Finally in the tenth round, referee Mark Calo-oy deducted a point from Farmer. Farmer landed flurries to end both the 6th and 7th rounds. Frenois came on late in the championship rounds and did have some success landing a few solid left hands to Farmer’s face, but it was too little, too late. Farmer retained his title with the unanimous decision as the scorecards read 119-108, 116-111 twice.