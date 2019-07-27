By Jeff Zimmerman at ringside

In a 10 round feature, heavyweight journeyman Joey Dawejko (20-7-4, 11 KOs) out of Philadelphia, who resembles heavyweight champ Andy Ruiz in size and was a sparring partner of former heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua before the Ruiz matchup, squared off against Rodney Hernandez (13-8-2, 4 KOs) out of Modesto, California. Hernandez claim to fame is beating the massive 6’7″ Nigerian Onoriode Ehwarieme in a first round knockout. Hernandez came out the aggressor as he took the fight to Dawejko in the first couple rounds landing occasionally to the body and head. Dawejko came back in the 3rd round and landed a big right hand and a stiff jab. The best round was the 6th round, as Hernandez punched Dawejko into the corner and landed an upper cut and a big left hook as Dawejko was trying to escape. Over the second half of the round Dawejko came back and landed a straight right hand and double left hook to the head. The scorecards read 96-94 twice and 98-92 as Dawejko earned the unanimous decision.

One of Matchroom’s hot prospects, middleweight “White Chocolate” Nikita Ababiy (6-0, 5 KOs) out of Brooklyn, NY, used a sustained body attack and big overhand rights to win a hotly competitive battle against “The Cuban Missile” Yunier Calzada (6-6-1, 1 KO) from Houston via Cuba over six rounds. In the 1st round, Ababiy landed multiple blows to the body, but Calzada countered with right hands of his own. In the 2nd round, they exchanged in the center ring as Ababiy continued to work the body. In the 5th round, Ababiy went looking for the big KO, but Calzada was not going away and fired missiles back. Although Calzada appeared to win a round or two, all three judges scored it a shutout for Ababiy. The scores read 60-54 x 3. After the fight, Ababiy told the crowd he was happy to go the 6 rounds and “I learned that I have a lot to work.”

Super lightweight Arthur Biyarslanov (4-0, 4 KOs) rocked Solo Staley (1-4) from South Carolina in the first round with a shot to the head and landed a devastating right and left hooks to the head in the 3rd round with Staley against the ropes. Staley appeared out on his feet and against the ropes as referee Robert Chapa jumped in to stop any more damage. Biyarslanov kept his knockout and undefeated streak intact at four to start his career with the TKO at 1:18 of the 3rd round.

In a scrappy opening bout in Arlington, Texas, as part of the big unification clash of 140lbers Maurice Hooker and Jose Ramirez in the main event, Dallas middleweights Daruis Bagley (1-0) and Carlos Dixon 1-14-1, (1 KO) went toe to toe over four rounds. Dixon came out firing from the opening bell and landed heavy shots to the head and body of Bagley. Bagley returned the favor over the second half of the fight as he stalked Dixon around the ring and landed to the body plus uppercuts and overhand rights to the head. The judges gave Bagley the edge with his aggressiveness as he won his pro debut 39-37 on all three scorecards.