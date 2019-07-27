By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBA #11, IBF #12 cruiserweight Jai Opetaia (18-0, 14 KOs) clearly outscored Nikolas Charamlampous (18-3, 8 KOs) over ten rounds at Luna Park, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia on Saturday. Opetaia dropped Charamiampous in round eight but the New Zealander survived to hear the final bell.

In other action, 2016 middleweight Olympian Daniel Lewis (3-0, 2 KOs) outscored Wade Ryan (16-9, 5 KOs) for the vacant Australian light middleweight crown over ten rounds. The action see-sawed throughout and at the conclusion Lewis was crowned the unanimous winner.

Televised on Fox and EpicentreTV