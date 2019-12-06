Advertisements

December 6, 2019
Boxing Results

Results from Australia

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

In a clash between heavyweight rugby stars, Darcy Lussick needed just 39 seconds to stop Justin Hodges.

Unbeaten WBO #14 cruiserweight David “The Great White” Light (15-0, 9 KOs) scored a third round KO over former world title challenger Trent Broadhurst (22-3, 14 KOs). Light dropped Broadhurst twice in round two with punches that connected on Broadhurst’s left ear. After two more knockdowns in round three, the bout was halted. Time was 2:36.

Super featherweight Bruno Tarimo (25-2-1, 5 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over formerly world-rated Nathaniel “Cheeky” May (21-3, 12 KOs). Tarimo, a stablemate of the Moloney twins, brought relentless pressure to earn a 98-92, 97-93, 98-92 victory.

