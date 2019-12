Shocker: Barroso defeats Ulysse for WBA gold belt In a huge upset, 36-year-old Ismael Barroso (22-3-2, 20 KOs) dethroned WBA gold super lightweight champion Yves Ulysse Jr. (18-2, 9 KOs) by twelve round unanimous decision on Thursday night at the Hangar at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, California. Former WBA interim lightweight champion Barroso clearly outworked the 11:1 favorite Ulysse, who seemed befuddled by Barroso’s southpaw stance. Scores were 117-111, 115-113, 115-113. Ballard-Falcao clash ends in a draw Advertisements

