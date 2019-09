WBA/IBF super bantamweight world champion Danny Roman (27-3-1,10 KOs) has reportedly pulled out of his September 13 title defense against Murodjon Akhmadaliev (6-0, 5 KOs) at the Hulu Theater inside New York City’s Madison Square Garden. According to ESPN, Roman injured his left shoulder while sparring.

The main event of the DAZN-streamed show featuring lightweight Devin Haney (22-0, 14 KOs) against Zaur Abdullaev (11-0, 7 KOs) in a WBC final eliminator is still intact.