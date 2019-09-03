This week, WBO super middleweight champion Jaime Munguia (33-0, 26 KOs) and new trainer Erik Morales are in the most demanding stage in Munguia’s training plan ahead of what will be the fifth defense of his title against Patrick Allotey (40-3, 30 KOs) on September 14th September in Carson, California.



“Jaime is an aggressive fighter by nature,” said Morales. “Many people have criticized his defense, but he’s not a defensive fighter. He has to have an active defense. Your best defense is offense, but we aren’t going to attack in an irresponsible or accelerated manner. We’re going to find a balance of defense and intelligence and attack with increased pace and distance.”