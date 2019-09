IBF #4 junior flyweight Daniel “Cejitas” Valladares (20-1, 12 KOs) will take on IBF #3 Cristian “La Bomba” Araneta (17-0, 14 KOs) in an IBF eliminator on Saturday at the Arena Jose Sulaiman in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico, to be broadcast by Azteca 7, la Casa del Boxeo.

A hotly contested fight is expected in this latest installment of the classic Mexico vs. Philippines boxing rivalry. Whoever wins will be the official challenger for IBF world champion Felix Alvarado.