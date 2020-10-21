Shades of Mayweather-Pacquiao. According to ESPN, Vasiliy Lomachenko suffered an injury to his right shoulder in the lead up to Saturday’s showdown with “The Takeover” Teofimo Lopez for the undisputed lightweight title. Apparently, the situation was serious enough that there was talk within Team Lomachenko of possibly pulling out of the fight.

Unlike Pacman, Loma got permission from NSAC to be administered an injection. However, in the second round, he further aggravated the injury, perhaps explaining his lack of punch output.

Lomachenko underwent surgery Monday. Team Loma didn’t disclose the injury right away to avoid the appearance of making excuses.