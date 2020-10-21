Shades of Mayweather-Pacquiao. According to ESPN, Vasiliy Lomachenko suffered an injury to his right shoulder in the lead up to Saturday’s showdown with “The Takeover” Teofimo Lopez for the undisputed lightweight title. Apparently, the situation was serious enough that there was talk within Team Lomachenko of possibly pulling out of the fight.
Unlike Pacman, Loma got permission from NSAC to be administered an injection. However, in the second round, he further aggravated the injury, perhaps explaining his lack of punch output.
Lomachenko underwent surgery Monday. Team Loma didn’t disclose the injury right away to avoid the appearance of making excuses.
It would have been MUCH better if Loma and his team would have mentioned the injury prior to the big fight. I would have no problem with the fight having to be rescheduled for a later date. Injuries happen all the time and fights are delayed until the injured fighter is 100 percent healthy. This is cheating the fans in a way, even tho the fight was free, it still cheats the fans and those who bet money on a big fight by fighting at less than 100 percent.
And if Lomachenko would have won he wouldn’t be getting surgery, that’s a bunch of bs.
At least he didn’t hurt his Ukrainian dancing legs, because that’s about all he did.
I’m calling BS & the powers that be are assisting with the BS, Just take the L and move on. His Dr. said “Lomachenko had pain throwing a right hook during the fight”. Yeah but it wasn’t due to a pain in the shoulder from what I saw, It was from the dude in front of him applying pressure. He should wait till Teo moves up & get them back or move down and get all four there.
It’s funny how the “injury” didn’t limit his punch output in the second half of the fight. Have some class and save the excuses.