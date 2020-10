Weights from Mexico Luis Torres 135.5 vs. Orlando Zepeda 134.5

Alan Solis 127 vs. Eddy Valencia 127

Lester Martinez 167 vs. Michi Munoz 167

Omar Ulises Gutierrez 141 vs. Geovanni Lopez 141.5

Giovanny Meza 147 vs. Jesus Hernandez 149 Venue: Marinaterra Hotel Spa Event Center, San Carlos, Sonora, Mexico

Promoter: RJJ Boxing)

TV: UFC Fight Pass Report: Loma fought injured against Lopez

