

All Star Boxing, Boxing/Tuto Zabala, Jr. closes out the 2020 Bexeo Telemundeo fall series on Friday night with Rodolfo “Fofo” Hernandez (30-9-1, 28 KO) of Mexico City versus Belmar Preciado (20-3-1, 13 KO) of Barranquilla, Colombia for the WBA interim Fedecentro super bantamweight title. This will be the fourth of four consecutive events aired on the network from the Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida. Bouts are in the quarantine fight zone with no fans.

Hernandez owns a TKO victory over Dennis Contreras who stopped Preciado this past August on Telemundo.

This fight gives Hernandez a chance to become known by the network viewers and to win a belt. He says he has come way too far in his career to lose this fight.

You have won all but two of your fights by knockout. Should it be assumed you’re more of a puncher than boxer?

Honestly, It’s the opposite. I’m much more of a boxer than I am a puncher.

That’s interesting because Dennis Contreras has scored back to back knockouts on the network. The first was versus your next opponent. Contreras takes a really good punch but you actually stopped him. How were you able to stop him?

I felt I was outboxing him but he hurt me in round seven. I was able to recover then stop him in the same round. Please keep in mind that I hit him with a lot of punches and the referee stopped the fight. He never went down. He has a real good chin and hits very hard.

Have you seen Preciado fight?

I actually saw his fight versus Contreras. He came up short of victory but fought well. He seems very strong.

Do you feel that mentally you may have an advantage, having stopped the fighter who just stopped him?

I’m definitely not depending on that. Each fight is different. I’ve prepared well in order to earn the victory.

What type of fight are you expecting Friday?

I feel it’s going to be an exciting fight. This is my first time headling on Telemundo. I’m extremely motivated to take advantage of this opportunity and to be victorious.

* * *

“El Fofo” Hernandez vs Preciado will be televised LIVE at 12AM through Telemundo. Check your local listings.