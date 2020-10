Gervonta “Tank” Davis Virtual Media Day Two-division world champion and reigning WBA lightweight titlist Gervonta Davis and trainer Calvin Folder hold a training session for the media and answer some questions ahead of Davis’ October 31 PPV battle against four-division world champion Leo Santa Cruz. – “Fofo” Hernandez debuts on Telemundo Friday

