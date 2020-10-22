By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

IBF #4, WBO #10 cruiserweight Jai Opetaia (20-0, 16 KOs) stopped Benjamin Kelleher (13-2- 2, 4 KOs) in round six of a scheduled ten round bout when referee Steve Marshall crowned Opetaia at 1:50 after Kelleher in no condition to continue. The fight tookplace at the Music Hall Fortitude Valley Brisbane on Thursday night, televised on Foxtel Network nationally

In other action, 2019 amateur world super heavyweight bronze medalist Justis Huni (1-0, 1 KO) made a successful professional debut when he stopped Faiga Opelu (13-2-1, 10 KOs) in seven rounds for the Australian heavyweight crown. Referee Philip Holiday, the former IBF lightweight champion, crowned Huni after the corner of Opelu threw in the towel at 1:21.