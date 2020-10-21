By Joe Koizumi

This is the serious aftermath of the previously reported ring girl who got drunk afterward wandering at the prestigious Korakuen Hall on September 8. The Japan Boxing Commission (JBC) announced on Monday to suspend the promoter of the event titled “Overheat Boxers’ Night,” Masaru Kawashima, the owner of Flash Akabane Gym, for six months from the date of the said event and also have him fined 500,000 Japanese Yen (some 4,740 USD) for a penalty.

The COVID-19 outbreak has set up the JBC/JPBA’s guideline for coronavirus prevention including a clause that should forbid participants/spectators from drinking and/or eating in the arena for the time being. It was reported some round girls then gathered in a dressing room of the Hall and drank alcoholic beverages. The said ring girl reportedly became so intoxicated that she apparently caused a moral scandal inside the Hall. Our commission isn’t tolerant toward Bacchus.