October 21, 2020
Boxing News

Promoter employing drunk ring girl suspended

By Joe Koizumi

This is the serious aftermath of the previously reported ring girl who got drunk afterward wandering at the prestigious Korakuen Hall on September 8. The Japan Boxing Commission (JBC) announced on Monday to suspend the promoter of the event titled “Overheat Boxers’ Night,” Masaru Kawashima, the owner of Flash Akabane Gym, for six months from the date of the said event and also have him fined 500,000 Japanese Yen (some 4,740 USD) for a penalty.

The COVID-19 outbreak has set up the JBC/JPBA’s guideline for coronavirus prevention including a clause that should forbid participants/spectators from drinking and/or eating in the arena for the time being. It was reported some round girls then gathered in a dressing room of the Hall and drank alcoholic beverages. The said ring girl reportedly became so intoxicated that she apparently caused a moral scandal inside the Hall. Our commission isn’t tolerant toward Bacchus.

Report: Loma fought injured against Lopez
Weekend Boxing Odds

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • This is ludicrous! Shady paid off judges like Julie Lederman turning in repulsive scorecards as if it was filled out before the fight even started and absolutely no consequences and a poor ring girl can’t even have a few cold ones and prance around which is what they do anyway between rounds! and the commissions want to crucify her? Throw the Lederman’s with her if that’s the case!

    Reply
    • >
    %d bloggers like this: