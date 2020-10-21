October 21, 2020
WBC super flyweight champion Juan Francisco “Gallo” Estrada (40-3, 27 KOs) defends against Carlos “Principe” Cuadras (39-3-1, 27 KOs) in a rematch. Estrada is -550, Cuadras is +425

WBA super flyweight champion Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez (49-2, 41 KOs) defends against Israel “Jiga” Gonzalez (25-3, 11 KOs). Chocolatito is -2000, Jiga is +1250.

WBC flyweight champion “Rey” Julio Cesar Martinez (16-1, 12 KOs) defends against Moises “Taz” Calleros (33-9-1, 17 KOs). Martinez is -2500, Calleros is +1400.

SATURDAY ON SHOWTIME

Welterweights Sergey Lipinets (16-1, 12 KOs) and late sub Custio Clayton (18-0, 12 KOs) clash for the vacant IBF interim 147lb title. Lipinets is -250, Clayton is +175.

Super featherweights Xavier Martinez (15-0, 11 KOs) and Claudio “The Matrix” Marrero (24-4, 17 KOs) meet in a WBA 130lb eliminator. Martinez is -625, Marrero is +350.

Super lightweights Malik “Iceman” Hawkins (18-0, 11 KOs) and Subriel Matias (15-1, 15 KOs) clash in a ten-rounder. Hawkins is -400, Matias is +275

