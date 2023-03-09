March 9, 2023
Referee Bill Clancy Retires

Bill Clancy
Photo: Bob Newman

By Boxing Bob Newman

After 41 years and 1,206 professional fights as a referee, Bill Clancy has retired as third man in the ring and will start his new job as Regulatory Operations Manager for the Virginia Boxing, MMA & Wrestling Commission. Clancy reffed his final show at Maryland Live Casino on February 18 and was celebrated for his long service with a standing ovation from the crowd.

Clancy has moved from his home in North Carolina to Virginia and starts his new post this Friday, March 10. He has reffed such title fights as Jean Pascal-Badou Jack, Markus Beyer-Danny Green #1, Jessica McCaskill-Anahi Sanchez, Jarrett Hurd-Julian Williams, Andre Dirrell-Jose Uzcategui and Victor Terrazas-Cristian Mijares, just to name a few.

  • A fine referee and congratulations to him on a great career. He was a bigger guy and always worked well with heavyweights.

