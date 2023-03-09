New Opponent for Callum Walsh Unbeaten super welterweight ‘King’ Callum Walsh (5-0, 4 KOs) will now face Wesley Tucker, (15-4, 9 KOs) in the ten-round main event on the ‘Eve of St. Patrick’s Day, Thursday, March 16 at the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts, and broadcast live on UFC Fightpass. Tucker steps in for Leonardo Di Stefano Ruiz who suffered a broken finger in sparring. Oosthuizen continues on his comeback trail Referee Bill Clancy Retires Like this: Like Loading...

