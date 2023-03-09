Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions’ Hollywood Fight Nights series will move from the Quiet Cannon in Montebello to the Commerce Casino in Commerce, California, on Friday, April 14 and broadcast live on UFC Fightpass. The event is headlined by a cross-town rivalry featherweight showdown between Omar Cande Trinidad (11-0-1, 9 KOs) and Adan Ochoa, (12-2, 5 KOs), scheduled for eight rounds.

“The Commerce Casino has been home to many memorable nights of boxing in the Los Angeles area and we’re excited to bring our Hollywood Fight Nights series to their new venue and to partner with UFC Fightpass for the broadcast,” said Loeffler. “Omar Trinidad versus Adan Ochoa is one of the best LA rivalry fights, one that promises fireworks from the opening bell.”