Undefeated lightweight Luis “Koreano” Torres (18-0, 10 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Misael “Pinchon” Cabrera (14-2, 10 KOs) in a clash for the WBC Latino title on Wednesday night at the Palenque de la Expo in Cuidad Obregon, Mexico. Torres dropped Cabrera in round two, but Cabrera seemingly fought himself back into the fight. Scores were 98-91, 96-93, 96-93.

Highly touted 6’3 super featherweight Oscar Alvarez (9-0, 7 KOs) scored an eight round majority decision over Diego Lopez (3-2-1, 2 KOs). The shorter Lopez gave as good as he got, but came up on the short end of a 78-74, 77-75, 77-77 verdict for the hometown hero.