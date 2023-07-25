By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda (to come soon)

WBO featherweight champion Robeisy Ramirez (13-1, 8 KOs), 125.75, kept his belt as he whipped Japanese challenger Satoshi Shimizu (11-2, 10 KOs), 125.75, from the outset, accelerated his attack, and dropped him to halt him at 1:08 of the fifth round in a scheduled twelve on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan.

Ramirez, originally from Cuba, previously won the Olympic gold medal twice in 2012 and 2016, and then turned professional afterward. Shimizu, six inches taller at 5’11”, was also an Olympian who acquired the bronze medal in London in 2012.

Ramirez kept battering the slower challenger from all angles, defended himself well with his tight defense and finally accelerated his attack in round five. Robeisy exploded a well-timed left uppercut to the chin, and badly floored him on the deck. Though Shimizu, bleeding from the mouth and nose, barely resumed fighting, the champ swarmed over him to prompt the referee Ramon Pena’s intervention. Ramirez, in his first defense, showed a fine performance before the Japanese crowd.

Promoter: Ohashi Promotions.