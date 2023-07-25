By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda (to come soon)

“Monster” Naoya Inoue (25-0, 22 KOs), 121.75, impressively captured the WBC, WBO 122-pound belts when he maintained the pressure from the start, positively threw jabs and combinations and finally caught Stephen Fulton (21-1, 8 KOs), 122, to halt him at 1:14 of the eighth round on Tuesday at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. It was Naoya’s fourth division belt since he had previously acquired the 108, 115 and 118-pound titles. Inoue, 30, positively kept throwing jabs and stalking the defending champ in every round. Fulton, 29, occasionally attempted counters to the aggressive Japanese, who averted almost all of them and kept stinging lefts to had him bleeding from the nose in round four.

The eighth saw Inoue turn more aggressive, connecting a vicious right to the champ’s face. Stephen almost lost his equilibrium, and Naoya quickly follow it up with a looping left hook. Down he went. Fulton gamely pulled himself up and resumed fighting. Inoue swarmed over him, and cornered him with a flurry of punches. Referee Hector Afu, Panama, declared a halt when Fulton sank again with his back to the corner post. It was his second visit to the deck with the ref coming to his rescue.

The newly crowned champ jubilantly said, “I’m very happy to become the super bantamweight champion. I truly appreciate your supports and contributions to this great event.”

Then, his counterpart WBA, IBF champ Marlon Tapales climbed up to the ring, displaying his belts and facing the new champ Naoya. They will square off soon to unify four belts within this year, hopefully.

Promoter: Ohashi Promotions.