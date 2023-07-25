By Joe Koizumi
“Monster” Naoya Inoue (25-0, 22 KOs), 121.75, impressively captured the WBC, WBO 122-pound belts when he maintained the pressure from the start, positively threw jabs and combinations and finally caught Stephen Fulton (21-1, 8 KOs), 122, to halt him at 1:14 of the eighth round on Tuesday at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. It was Naoya’s fourth division belt since he had previously acquired the 108, 115 and 118-pound titles. Inoue, 30, positively kept throwing jabs and stalking the defending champ in every round. Fulton, 29, occasionally attempted counters to the aggressive Japanese, who averted almost all of them and kept stinging lefts to had him bleeding from the nose in round four.
The eighth saw Inoue turn more aggressive, connecting a vicious right to the champ’s face. Stephen almost lost his equilibrium, and Naoya quickly follow it up with a looping left hook. Down he went. Fulton gamely pulled himself up and resumed fighting. Inoue swarmed over him, and cornered him with a flurry of punches. Referee Hector Afu, Panama, declared a halt when Fulton sank again with his back to the corner post. It was his second visit to the deck with the ref coming to his rescue.
The newly crowned champ jubilantly said, “I’m very happy to become the super bantamweight champion. I truly appreciate your supports and contributions to this great event.”
Then, his counterpart WBA, IBF champ Marlon Tapales climbed up to the ring, displaying his belts and facing the new champ Naoya. They will square off soon to unify four belts within this year, hopefully.
Promoter: Ohashi Promotions.
Brilliant !! – I love it.
Great job, Monster.
A+.
Kudos to Fulton but he couldn’t find the answer.. not even close. He lost every round except possibly the 7th. I expected Fulton to win an early round or two but Inoue dominated.
Hahahahaha that’s what happened when you fight a truly champ not a Uber drivers
Imagine fly up to there (Japan) to get your butt kicked out hahaha
Fulton got what he fking deserved.
Great win by Inoue. Tough loss for the feather fisted Fulton who was a great Champion with little to no fire power.
No problem Fulton Can keep picking taxi drivers to keep impressing dumb assess
Now what are the doubters and haters going to say? That Fulton was overrated? No, he just got bested by an all time great. Face it.
Another cocky, loudmouth, full of himself “fighter” just got his ass kicked! Fulton, baby, if that beating didn’t humble you, I don’t know what will.
Excuses before, so I expect excuses after.
I think Inoue just made his case for being THE best fighter of his generation and one of the best small fighters of all time. The man’s a genius.
Well I was intrigued by how Inoue would handle Fultons style. No problem. Fulton couldn’t handle a guy as fast or faster than him that has good head movement and a varied attack. Fighting guys like Figueroa who won’t move their head is a different animal. Too obvious that the BS about the handwraps was getting your loss excuses off to a start early
I expected a bit more of Fulton. It was all Inoue from round #1, faster, stronger, and a destroyer.
Fulton was timid and very conservative and economic.
I called and there it is. I knew he would use the body shot but I didn’t think he would use the Mayweather stomach shot so successfully. He set up Fulton and hit him with the right. Fulton is overrated. He showed nothing and was scared from the beginning and had to open up to try to win rounds and paid for it.
Hmm…must have been the “hand wraps”.
Any doubters left after this performance? Hand wraps what? He did it all, out boxed the supposed better boxer and got the vicious KO. The moment Fulton was tentative in the first round you knew he was in for a long night. I’m sure he was somewhat shocked at the speed and the boxing IQ, forget about the power. That was Fulton’s mistake coming into this fight, thinking he only had to worry about the power. Inoue made this look too easy. Unbelievable.
I take my hat off with Inoue my respect to him …he a truly solid champion
If Spencer and Crawford don’t convinced them Inoue should be the #1 pxp list
If any Spencer or Crawford win convincingly then Inoue should be minimum #2 in the pxp list
What a boxer !!!!
Lest we forget, Fulton was up against an exceptional talent here in Inoue.
Impressive
Where all the casuals?
In bed or at work
Wonderful performance. Fulton’s hands came dowen and Inoue was able to land with a right with full power. I felt Inoue was in control of the fight.
Poor boy Fulton slew his boxing career by Monster Inoue
Inoue is an all time great. One of the best I have seen in so many years.
Congrats to Fulton on taking a big risk and chasing legacy fights. Keep moving forward man.
I don’t see who the hell it’s gona beat Inoue in the minimum weights
I just can’t believe it
I expect Inoue to win
But not that easy
Fulton went from a lion to a little cute bird
I just can’t fckn believe it
Congratulations Inoue you are a really great champ
God bless the internet. There are already idiots out there saying Inoue should have been DQd for punching Fulton again after it looked like his glove touched the canvas
Lol love the Top Rank social media team tweeting out “That’s a WRAP”
Tapales climbed into the ring. That will be fun to watch. Inoue will have less trouble with him.
Yes that is just a belt collecting fight. This card seems like a build up for Inoue vs Ramirez in 2024
Naaaaaa another piece of cake for Inoue
Now I believe he is a monster
I called it. KO in the 8th. Look back if you don’t believe it.
I knew Inoue was going to win, but he made it look so easy and effortless
Not shocked by the result, Inoue has passed every test this far. Fulton has beaten some good fighters, but his style was pretty horrific to watch. Would love to see how much further in weight Inoue can go. He is that good. 130 possibly?
I belonged to those who underestimated Naoya’s technique and perhaps also team Naoya’s strategy. I thought Fulton might have a better chance of exploiting these so called flaws. Already during the first round I understood that I was deeply wrong.
I liked Naoya’s slightly wait-and-see tactics. There was nothing rushed or stressed about his boxing. He was in complete control and calm throughout the fight.
It’s strange how defensive boxers sometimes react if they don’t have an onslaught against them. They suddenly don’t know how to act. Wasn’t that the case with Fulton? He made some uncertain initiatives that were easy for Inoue to fend off.
And that right that came like a bolt of lightning…much more need not to be said.
An impressive performance by Inoue in a new weight class.
Congratulations. Hats off.