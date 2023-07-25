By Jeff Zimmerman

Hall of Fame Referee Richard Steele broke down Saturday’s Super Fight between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence “Bud” Crawford for the undisputed welterweight championship at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Steele shared his memories from his Super Fights he refereed back in the day from Hagler-Hearns, Leonard-Hagler and Chavez-Taylor as well as his relationship with the “GOAT” Muhammad Ali. Steele also discussed his undefeated super middleweight from Guatemala, Lester Martinez, who is now trained by Crawford’s trainer BoMac, as well as his Richard Steele Foundation & Boxing Club.

