Robeisy Ramirez 125.6 vs. Rafael Espinoza 125.3
(WBO featherweight title)
Xander Zayas 153.6 vs. Jorge Fortea 153.7
Richard Torrez Jr. 230.8 vs. Curtis Harper 273.9
Bruce Carrington 125.8 vs. Jason Sanchez 125.7
Jahi Tucker 155.2 vs. Francisco Daniel Veron 155.1
Rohan Polanco 142.9 vs. Keith Hunter 139.3
Tiger Johnson 141.6 vs. Jimmer Espinosa 141.2
Damian Knyba 264.1 vs. Michael Coffie 290.9
Venue: Charles F. Dodge Center, Pembroke Pines, Florida
Promoter: Top Rank
TV: ESPN, ESPN+
Great opportunity for the tapatío (Espinoza) but hard task in the same time