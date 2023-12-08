Ramirez, Espinoza make weight Robeisy Ramirez 125.6 vs. Rafael Espinoza 125.3

(WBO featherweight title)



Xander Zayas 153.6 vs. Jorge Fortea 153.7



Richard Torrez Jr. 230.8 vs. Curtis Harper 273.9



Bruce Carrington 125.8 vs. Jason Sanchez 125.7

Jahi Tucker 155.2 vs. Francisco Daniel Veron 155.1

Rohan Polanco 142.9 vs. Keith Hunter 139.3

Tiger Johnson 141.6 vs. Jimmer Espinosa 141.2

Damian Knyba 264.1 vs. Michael Coffie 290.9 Venue: Charles F. Dodge Center, Pembroke Pines, Florida

Promoter: Top Rank

TV: ESPN, ESPN+ Prograis, Haney make weight Guerrero-Berto 2 added to Showtime finale Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

