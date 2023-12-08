December 8, 2023
Boxing News

Ramirez, Espinoza make weight

Robeisy Ramirez 125.6 vs. Rafael Espinoza 125.3
(WBO featherweight title)

Ramriez Vs. Espinoza Pose
Photo: Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Xander Zayas 153.6 vs. Jorge Fortea 153.7
Xander Zayas Vs Jorge Fortea Pose
Photo: Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Richard Torrez Jr. 230.8 vs. Curtis Harper 273.9
Richard Torrez Jr Vs Curtis Harper Pose
Photo: Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Bruce Carrington 125.8 vs. Jason Sanchez 125.7
Jahi Tucker 155.2 vs. Francisco Daniel Veron 155.1
Rohan Polanco 142.9 vs. Keith Hunter 139.3
Tiger Johnson 141.6 vs. Jimmer Espinosa 141.2
Damian Knyba 264.1 vs. Michael Coffie 290.9

Venue: Charles F. Dodge Center, Pembroke Pines, Florida
Promoter: Top Rank
TV: ESPN, ESPN+

Prograis, Haney make weight
Guerrero-Berto 2 added to Showtime finale

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
    • >