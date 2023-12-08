The official announcement finally came in for the final boxing telecast from Showtime Sports after 37 years. As previously announced, WBA super middleweight champion David Morrell Jr. will battle Sena Agbeko in the main event on December 16 from The Armory in Minneapolis. Other fights include Chris “Primetime” Colbert against Jose “Rayo” Valenzuela in a 12-round WBA lightweight title eliminator and WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez defending against unbeaten Angelino Cordova.

Plus, in a special attraction throwback fight, 40-year-old former world champions Robert “The Ghost” Guerrero (37-6-1, 20 KOs) and Andre Berto (32-5, 24 KOs) will square off in a 10-round welterweight rematch. Guerrero’s 2012 triumph over Berto saw him drop Berto in rounds one and two on his way to earning the interim WBC welterweight title.

Robert Guerrero: “I won my first world title on ShoBox, so it’s an honor to be fighting on the last Showtime Boxing event. I’m ready to give the fans another great performance. Everyone knows that when I step into the ring, it’s going to be all action. Berto and I already went to war once, and now we’re gonna meet again. At the end of the day, the fans are gonna win.”

Andre Berto: “I’m excited to be performing again and to help close out a legendary chapter of Showtime boxing. This rematch with Robert Guerrero has been looming in my spirit for years. It’s a fight that I always wanted to get back before I left this game. I’m the type of man who loves to right his wrongs, the same way that I did with Victor Ortiz. I’ve had a hell of a camp and I’m looking forward to putting on a hell of a performance on December 16.”