Super welterweights Ohara “Two Tanks” Davies (25-2, 18 KOs) and “El Tigre” Ismael Barroso (24-4-2, 22 KOs) will collide at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on January 6 and will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN. The fight, which was rescheduled from the original December 2 fight date, is a 12-round match for the WBA interim 140lb title. Davies-Barroso will be the co-feature to Vergil Ortiz, Jr. vs. Fredrick “General Okunka” Lawson.

Also on the card, newly-signed Golden Boy super lightweight Arnold Barbosa Jr. (28-0, 10 KOs) and former middleweight title challenger Sergiy Derevyanchenko (14-5, 10 KOs) will participate in separate ten round fights. Opponents for both will be announced in the coming weeks.