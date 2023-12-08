December 8, 2023
Boxing News

Davies-Barroso rescheduled for Jan 6

Super welterweights Ohara “Two Tanks” Davies (25-2, 18 KOs) and “El Tigre” Ismael Barroso (24-4-2, 22 KOs) will collide at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on January 6 and will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN. The fight, which was rescheduled from the original December 2 fight date, is a 12-round match for the WBA interim 140lb title. Davies-Barroso will be the co-feature to Vergil Ortiz, Jr. vs. Fredrick “General Okunka” Lawson.

Also on the card, newly-signed Golden Boy super lightweight Arnold Barbosa Jr. (28-0, 10 KOs) and former middleweight title challenger Sergiy Derevyanchenko (14-5, 10 KOs) will participate in separate ten round fights. Opponents for both will be announced in the coming weeks.

Guerrero-Berto 2 added to Showtime finale
O’Shaquie Foster opponent named

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Ortiz is fighting one bum after another, and everyone is calling him 1 for the future. The same with Mungia. All Golden Boy ‘s fighters follow the same path.

    Reply

    • Ortiz is still developing and Munguía is a C+ – B- fighter who cannot be pushed further because of his obvious and uncorrectable limitations.

      Reply
    • >