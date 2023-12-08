WBC junior lightweight world champion O’Shaquie “Ice Water” Foster (21-2, 10 KOs) will make his second world title defense against Abraham “El Super” Nova (23-1, 16 KOs) on Friday, February 16 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. The fight will be broadcast live on ESPN.

“O’Shaquie Foster wants to prove he is the best junior lightweight in the world, and he’ll have an opportunity to make that statement February 16 against a determined, powerful challenger in Abraham Nova,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “I look forward to another great fight night at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.”