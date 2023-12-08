WBC junior lightweight world champion O’Shaquie “Ice Water” Foster (21-2, 10 KOs) will make his second world title defense against Abraham “El Super” Nova (23-1, 16 KOs) on Friday, February 16 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. The fight will be broadcast live on ESPN.
“O’Shaquie Foster wants to prove he is the best junior lightweight in the world, and he’ll have an opportunity to make that statement February 16 against a determined, powerful challenger in Abraham Nova,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “I look forward to another great fight night at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.”
I hope this time oshaquie be more agressive in his attack and don’t wait to the last Round to attack
I was hoping for Valdez, but that’s still a pretty good fight.
I think Valdez should retire or take a 1 year vacation
Also Valdez is too small for 130
I don’t know if he can move back to 126 ???
Perhaps Nova does win the title, after all in his lone loss he lost to a very good boxer, Ramirez of Cuba, who is now WBO feather weight champ. But why is a man who is number 13 by the WBC, though 5 by WBO, getting this title shot? In the WBC, are the 12 people above NOVA not wantting to fight Foster? Yes, Foster did already defeat the number one contender by a good margin. But look at the other three below. There is of course Hernandez, who if he had just lost the last round against Foster, would be the champion now. There is the Brazilian, who had a draw with Navarette, and would be champ of the WBO if he had not tasted the canvas twice. Also the boxer who lost his IBF title to Joe Cordino of Wales, in Wales, and by split decision. Leigh Wood, who is number 10 now, and former WBA Feather weight champ, would make a far more attractive match.