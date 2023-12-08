By Miguel Maravilla

WBC super lightweight champion Regis Prograis (29-1, 24 KO’s) is set to defend his title this Saturday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco, as the champ will be heading into hostile territory to take on the Bay Area’s own former undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney (30-0, 15 KO’s) of Oakland live on DAZN Pay Per View.

“It’s not his hometown, he was born there but he is from Henderson, Nevada. I’m not worried about his hometown; his daddy is from there. He never made it out of there, his daddy made it out of there. He grew up privileged and there is nothing wrong with that,” Regis Prograis told Fightnews.com®.

The fight was supposed to take place October 28 but was then scheduled for December as the wait and journey has been a long one for Prograis.

“This is it; I am ready. This fight will put me on the map, I am on the verge of superstardom,” Prograis said about the matchup.

In 2005, a major catastrophe occurred as Hurricane Katrina devastated the entire city of New Orleans, as a young 16-year-old Regis Prograis experienced the disaster and its aftermath. Prograis and his family relocated multiple times from New Orleans to Houston following the hurricane as he faced real-life adversity. Taking up boxing to cope, Prograis began to get serious about the sport. As an amateur, he compiled an 87-7 record and turned pro in 2012.

“I had to grow up early. I had to become a grown man. I know it prepared me for everything that I go through in life, but I am ready,” Prograis explained.

It’s been 18 years since experiencing the hardships and struggles caused by Katrina, Prograis lands the major fight and opportunity on the big stage against the undefeated Haney.

“My road has never been easy. It’s always been bumpy,” Prograis said. “This is the big fight, this is my opportunity to show who I am, and I am super ready for it,”

His opponent, Haney is coming off a unanimous decision win over Vasyl Lomachenko this past May. In a very close and competitive fight, he edged out against the former three-division world champion. Haney also piled up wins against former world champions Yuriorkis Gamboa, Jorge Linares, and Joseph Diaz Jr. and became undisputed by defeating George Kambosos Jr. Haney already announced that he is leaving the 135-pound lightweight division and vacating his undisputed titles in quest for a conquest of the super lightweight title as Prograis awaits him at 140.

“He was the best 135-pound fighter, undisputed, he is a great fighter, very skilled but he hasn’t been in there with someone like me,” Prograis on Haney. “He gets hit and he is going to get hit. If he gets hit by the same things, he got hit by the little guys by me he’s in trouble,” Prograis added.

The Rougarou has won five straight fights since his only defeat, a majority decision loss to Josh Taylor back in 2019, in a slugfest fight that could’ve gone either way. He won the vacant WBC title over Jose Zepeda last year in impressive fashion in scoring an eleventh-round knockout. Prograis won a split decision over Daniel Zorrilla this past summer in June and now will make the second defense of his title.

“I am going to beat him. I am a better fighter,” Prograis said. ”

Wrapping up his preparation, Prograis held his camp at the Brickhouse Boxing Club in North Hollywood, California, with his longtime trainer Bobby Benton as well as adding Julian Chua to the team as he comes into this fight ready to battle. Chua currently trains Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez, John “Scrappy” Ramirez, and Stephen Fulton.

“This camp was longer and harder. More focus and excitement. This preparation has been super good. I have been in camp for like four months, I have been busting my ass, sacrificing a lot. I haven’t seen my kids in a long time and it’s making me meaner and starting to get moody. It’s a part of it,” Prograis on his preparation.

With fight week kicking off, Prograis comes into this fight as a +310 underdog but that does not seem to faze him as it serves as the motivational factor.

“Let him be the favorite. I am confident in myself,”

A win here for Prograis will make him a major player in the super lightweight division which includes WBO champion Teofimo Lopez, IBF champion Subriel Matias, former world champion Jose Ramirez, other talents include undefeated fighters Arnold Barboza, Richardson Hitchins, and the arrival of Ryan Garcia.

“I came to this sport to become a champion and I still want to be champion. A win here definitely catapults me to the top ten pound for pound. That’s what I deserve and now it’s the perfect opportunity to show that,”

There is no question that a victory here is major for Prograis as he hopes to earn the much-needed respect he deserves.

“It’s a big fight, and it’s been a long time coming,” Prograis said. “I’m a two-time world champion and don’t get recognition. I don’t feel like I get the respect but Saturday night, I will earn that respect,” Prograis concluded.

