Prograis, Haney make weight Regis Prograis 139 vs. Devin Haney 140

(WBC super lightweight title) Liam Paro 140 vs. Montana Love 140

Andy Cruz 134.4 vs. Jovanni Straffon 134

Ebanie Bridges 117.8 vs. Miyo Yoshida 117.6

Amari Jones 159.2 vs. Quilisto Madera 160 Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Promoter: Matchroom

TV: DAZN Ramirez, Espinoza make weight Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

