Regis Prograis 139 vs. Devin Haney 140
(WBC super lightweight title)
Liam Paro 140 vs. Montana Love 140
Andy Cruz 134.4 vs. Jovanni Straffon 134
Ebanie Bridges 117.8 vs. Miyo Yoshida 117.6
Amari Jones 159.2 vs. Quilisto Madera 160
Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, California
Promoter: Matchroom
TV: DAZN
Cannot wait for this one.
Haney has a nice muscle foundation
Haney decision…….29%
Draw…………………….23%
Regis decision ……..22%
Regis ko/tko…………17%
Haney ko/tko………9%
But my heart is with Regis
Haney wins.. 116-112,117-111,116-112….The most predictible fight of the year…
a nice muscle foundation?? what on earth are you saying. I suggest you have someone help you by proof reading what you want to communicate before you post. It’s embarasing to read your posts and I don’t even know you.
Looking forward to the fight, and not listening to Bill Haney for a while.
Casino has Haney 4-1
I disagree
I got Haney 2-1
I just hate to see Hearn grinning between the fighters.
Wow, What a
Undercard..LMAO. Worst I’ve ever seen on a PPV. Another fan ripoff.