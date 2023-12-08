December 8, 2023
Prograis, Haney make weight

Em1 0183
Photo: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Regis Prograis 139 vs. Devin Haney 140
(WBC super lightweight title)

Liam Paro 140 vs. Montana Love 140
Andy Cruz 134.4 vs. Jovanni Straffon 134
Ebanie Bridges 117.8 vs. Miyo Yoshida 117.6
Amari Jones 159.2 vs. Quilisto Madera 160

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, California
Promoter: Matchroom
TV: DAZN

  • Haney has a nice muscle foundation

    Haney decision…….29%
    Draw…………………….23%
    Regis decision ……..22%
    Regis ko/tko…………17%
    Haney ko/tko………9%

    But my heart is with Regis

    Reply

    • a nice muscle foundation?? what on earth are you saying. I suggest you have someone help you by proof reading what you want to communicate before you post. It’s embarasing to read your posts and I don’t even know you.

      Reply
    • >