Former two division world champion Paul Butler and former light heavyweight world title challenger Callum Johnson both scored quick knockout victories against overmatched opponents on Friday night at The Fuse in Partington, England (a suburb of Manchester).
Butler (36-3, 17 KOs) stopped Nabil Ahmed (2-26-2, 0 KOs) in the second round, while Johnson (21-1, 15 KOs) finished Darryl Sharp (8-121-1, 1 KO) in the very first stanza.
Two answers to trivia questions: Butler was the fighter Inoue beat to full unify bantamweight against and Callum Johnson was one of two guys to ever drop Beterbiev in a fight.
Right, though not severely dropped. But he tasted ring dust, I saw the fight recently. No doubt B progressed a lot, afterwards he became much stronger.