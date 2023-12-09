Former two division world champion Paul Butler and former light heavyweight world title challenger Callum Johnson both scored quick knockout victories against overmatched opponents on Friday night at The Fuse in Partington, England (a suburb of Manchester).

Butler (36-3, 17 KOs) stopped Nabil Ahmed (2-26-2, 0 KOs) in the second round, while Johnson (21-1, 15 KOs) finished Darryl Sharp (8-121-1, 1 KO) in the very first stanza.