Weights from Long Beach Mark Magsayo 130.7 vs Isaac Avelar 132.4

George Acosta 130.9 vs Richard Medina 131.4

Brandon Benitez 125.3 vs Rigoberto Hermosillo 125.9

Adelaida Ruiz 115.3 vs Mayela Perez 115.9

Adrian Corona 134.7 vs Erick Benitez Garcia 134.4

Mario Hernandez 117.4 vs Adrian Alavarado 118

Anthony Cuba 134.9 vs Angel Barrera 135

Nelson Guerrero 121.3 vs Arturo Herrera 122

Lienard Sarcon 124.5 vs Frank Gonzalez 123.2 Venue: Thunder Studios, Long Beach, California

Promoter: CBN Promotion

TV: FOX Deportes

