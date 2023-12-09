Weights from Worcester, Mass. Denzel Whitley 147 vs. Kenny Larson 147

(NABF welterweight junior title) Heber Rondon 177 vs. Kendrick Ball, Jr. 180

Joe Bush 147 vs. Jemorean Smith 143.5

Robert Degaetano vs. Devon Grant 145

Khiary Gray 154 vs. Jimmy Williams 153.5

Nathan Benichou 134.5 vs. Carlos Gonzalez 135

Kevin Nagle 293 vs. Tadeu Costa 262

Bryan Goldsby 152 vs. Danny Lafos Poll 154.5

Moises Rivera 154 vs. Keno Luna 154

Tyrone Luckey 144.5 vs. Carlos Marrero III 142.5

Famous Wilson 162 vs. Nata Gomes 167.5

Terrence Richardson 150 vs. Edwine Humaine 153 Venue: The Palladium, Worcester, Massachusetts

Promoter: Granite Chin

TV: Bxngtv.com

