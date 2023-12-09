King’s Promotions presented a card featuring some notable names on Friday night at the Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

In a bout that ended after midnight, former two-time world title challenger and son of Philly ring legend Eugene “Cyclone” Hart Jesse “Hard Work” Hart (30-3, 24 KOs), fighting at cruiserweight, scored a third round KO against Jeyson Minda (14-8-1, 8 KOs). Hart dropped Minda in round three, then finished him with a second knockdown. Seven straight losses for Minda.

Former unified 154lb world champion “Swift” Jarrett Hurd (25-3, 17 KOs), now campaigning at middleweight, ended a two-fight losing streak with a fourth round TKO over Tyi Edmonds (14-6, 9 KOs). Hurd stalked Edmunds the whole fight, dropped him twice in round four and Edmunds couldn’t continue after the round.

Highly regarded junior middleweight Travon “Sniper” Marshall (9-1, 8 KOs), rebounding from a nationally televised KO loss against Gabriel Maestre in August, took it out on Roudley Lolo (6-2-2, 3 KOs). Marshall dropped Lolo hard in round three, then got the stoppage moments later with his follow up barrage. Time was 2:14.

Undefeated super featherweight Julian Gonzalez (12-0-1, 9 KOs) outpointed Juan Antonio Lopez (17-16-1, 7 KOs) over eight uneventful rounds. Scores were 79-73, 79-73, 78-74.