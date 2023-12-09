December 8, 2023
Boxing Results

Hart, Hurd score KO wins

King’s Promotions presented a card featuring some notable names on Friday night at the Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

In a bout that ended after midnight, former two-time world title challenger and son of Philly ring legend Eugene “Cyclone” Hart Jesse “Hard Work” Hart (30-3, 24 KOs), fighting at cruiserweight, scored a third round KO against Jeyson Minda (14-8-1, 8 KOs). Hart dropped Minda in round three, then finished him with a second knockdown. Seven straight losses for Minda.

Former unified 154lb world champion “Swift” Jarrett Hurd (25-3, 17 KOs), now campaigning at middleweight, ended a two-fight losing streak with a fourth round TKO over Tyi Edmonds (14-6, 9 KOs). Hurd stalked Edmunds the whole fight, dropped him twice in round four and Edmunds couldn’t continue after the round.

Highly regarded junior middleweight Travon “Sniper” Marshall (9-1, 8 KOs), rebounding from a nationally televised KO loss against Gabriel Maestre in August, took it out on Roudley Lolo (6-2-2, 3 KOs). Marshall dropped Lolo hard in round three, then got the stoppage moments later with his follow up barrage. Time was 2:14.

Undefeated super featherweight Julian Gonzalez (12-0-1, 9 KOs) outpointed Juan Antonio Lopez (17-16-1, 7 KOs) over eight uneventful rounds. Scores were 79-73, 79-73, 78-74.

Omar Chavez scores KO in return
Weights from Long Beach

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>