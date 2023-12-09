Super middleweight Omar “The Businessman” Chavez (40-8-1, 27 KOs) returned to the ring Friday night after a little over a year since his last fight. The event took place in his and his father Julio’s native hometown of Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico. Chavez stopped journeyman Javier Carrerra Tinajero (15-11, 12 KOs) in round seven of their scheduled for 10 round main event. Chavez controlled the action and landed the heavier punches. Carrerra was game and actually had a good round six as Chavez seemed to be tiring. Chavez gained a second wind late in round seven and begin to work over Carrerra in the latter’s corner prompting the corner to throw in the towel. The official stoppage time was 2:35 seconds of round seven.
