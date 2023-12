Billam-Smith, Masternak make weight Chris Billam-Smith 199 vs. Mateusz Masternak 198

(WBO cruiserweight title) Ben Whittaker 174 vs. Stiven Leonetti Dredhaj 176

Lauren Price 146 vs. Silva Bortot 142

Lee Cutler 153 vs. Kingsley Egbunike 152

Michael Mckinson 146 vs. Musah Lawson 143

Francesca Hennessy 120 vs. Lucrecia Belen Arrieta 119

Lewis Edmondson 180 vs. Dmytro Fedas 181 Date: Sunday, December 10

Venue: International Centre, Bournemouth, England

Promoter: BOXXER

