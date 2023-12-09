In a crossroads fight, former WBA cruiserweight champion Ryad Merhy (32-2, 26 KOs) hammered out a ten round unanimous decision over 2016 Olympic super heavyweight gold medalist Tony Yoka (11-3, 9 KOs) on Saturday night at the Stade Roland-Garros in Paris, France. The 6’7 Yoka tried to keep the fight at a distance with his jab against Merhy, who is listed at 5’11. Merhy was the aggressor and was able to get inside at times to land big punches. Yoka’s punch output diminished as the fight progressed with Merhy pulling away 96-94 3x. Three straight losses for Yoka, while Merhy gets back into the mix after a loss to Kevin Lerena.

