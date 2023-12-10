By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

In the super lightweight co-feature bout of the evening, Australia’s Liam Paro (24-0, 15 KO’s) annihilated Montana Love (18-2-1, 9 KO’s) in scoring a sixth round stoppage. The fans showed their dissatisfaction early on as it was slow paced and lacked action with Paro stalking and Love keeping his distance. However in the sixth, Paron connected with an uppercut and dropped Love. He got up but the Aussie sent Love to the canvas for a second time with a combo. Continuing to fight, Paro attacked and was all over Love when referee Thomas Taylor stepped in to stop the fight at 1:49 of the sixth.

Cuba lightweight Andy Cruz (2-0, 1 KO) stopped Jovanni Straffon (26-6-1, 19 KO’s) of Mexico in the third round. Cruz landed a huge right in to start the fight as he backed Straffon to the ropes opening round. Banging it out in the second, Cruz attacked but Straffon and began to chop him down, landing a series of punches as the referee began keeping a close eye. Closing it out in the third, Cruz continued where he left off as the referee finally stepped in to stop the fight at 53 seconds.

Myo Yoshida (17-4) of Japan defeated Australia’s Ebanie Bridges (9-2, 3 KO’s) in a bout for the IBF bantamweight title. Yoshida kept swarming Bridges attacking on the inside and outworking the Australian. Late in the fight in the ninth, Yoshida relentlessly attacked as Bridges could not keep her away. The tenth and final round, it was all Yoshida as she was all over Bridges up to the final bell. In the end after completing ten rounds the judges scored it, 99-91, 99-91, and 97-93 all in favor for Yoshida.

Middleweight Amari Jones (10-0, 9 KO’s) stopped Quilisto Madera (14-5, 9 KO’s) of Stockton, California in five rounds. It was a battle while it lasted. Jones attacked but Madera did not back down and mixed it up. After a series of unanswered punches by Jones in the fifth, referee Thomas Taylor stepped in to stop the fight at 1:44.

Super featherweight Beatriz Ferreira (4-0, 2 KO’s) of Brazil stopped Destiny Jones (5-2, 2 KO’s) of Austin, Texas. Ferreira was relentless through the fight. Despite being cut, the Brazilian scored a knockdown in the seventh. Jones wanted to continue but the doctor stopped the fight five seconds into the eighth and final round.

In the opening bout from the Chase Center in San Francisco, featherweight Shamal Canal (7-0, 4 KO’s) won a unanimous decision over Jose Antonio Meza (8-9, 2 KO’s). It was all Canal as he felt out and boxed early on. Canal staggered Meza at the end of the third as he began to separate himself. Canal continued to work Meza, throughout the fight and finished strong dropping Meza in the final seconds of the fight, the Mexican was up as Canal worked his way to a decision win. All three judges scored the bout 60-53.