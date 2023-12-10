Unbeaten WBO #2 junior middleweight Xander Zayas (18-0, 12 KOs) impressively demolished Jorge Fortea (24-4-1, 9 KOs) in round five. Zayas dropped Fortea with a body shot in round one and finished him with another body shot in round five. Time was 1:37.

Rising featherweight Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington (10-0, 6 KOs) impressively knocked out former world title challenger Jason Sanchez (16-5, 9 KOs) in the second round. Carrington dropped Sanchez twice to end it. Time was 2:59.

U.S. Olympic super heavyweight silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr. (8-0, 8 KOs) battered Curtis Harper (14-11, 9 KOs) until the bout was stopped in the eighth round. Time was 2:03. Torrez suffered a cut over his left eye.

Junior middleweight Jahi Tucker (10-1-1, 5 KOs) and unbeaten Argentinian Olympian and WBA #5 middleweight Francisco Daniel Veron (13-0-1, 10 KOs) battled to an eight round draw. Veron seemed to do more, but judges saw it 77-75 Tucker, 76-76 2x.

Dominican Olympian junior welterweight Rohan Polanco (11-0, 7 KOs) stopped Keith Hunter (15-2, 9 KOs) with four seconds left in round six. Hunter is the brother of heavyweight Michael “The Bounty” Hunter.

U.S. Olympian junior welterweight Tiger Johnson (11-0, 5 KOs) took an eight round split decision over Jimmer Espinosa (15-2, 14 KOs). Scores were 78-74, 79-73 Johnson, 77-75 Espinoza,

Unbeaten heavyweight Damian Knyba (13-0, 7 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision over 290lb Michael Coffie (13-5, 10 KOs) by scores of 79-73, 80-72, 80-72.