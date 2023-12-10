December 9, 2023
Boxing Results

Results from Pembroke Pines, Florida

Unbeaten WBO #2 junior middleweight Xander Zayas (18-0, 12 KOs) impressively demolished Jorge Fortea (24-4-1, 9 KOs) in round five. Zayas dropped Fortea with a body shot in round one and finished him with another body shot in round five. Time was 1:37.

Rising featherweight Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington (10-0, 6 KOs) impressively knocked out former world title challenger Jason Sanchez (16-5, 9 KOs) in the second round. Carrington dropped Sanchez twice to end it. Time was 2:59.

U.S. Olympic super heavyweight silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr. (8-0, 8 KOs) battered Curtis Harper (14-11, 9 KOs) until the bout was stopped in the eighth round. Time was 2:03. Torrez suffered a cut over his left eye.

Junior middleweight Jahi Tucker (10-1-1, 5 KOs) and unbeaten Argentinian Olympian and WBA #5 middleweight Francisco Daniel Veron (13-0-1, 10 KOs) battled to an eight round draw. Veron seemed to do more, but judges saw it 77-75 Tucker, 76-76 2x.

Dominican Olympian junior welterweight Rohan Polanco (11-0, 7 KOs) stopped Keith Hunter (15-2, 9 KOs) with four seconds left in round six. Hunter is the brother of heavyweight Michael “The Bounty” Hunter.

U.S. Olympian junior welterweight Tiger Johnson (11-0, 5 KOs) took an eight round split decision over Jimmer Espinosa (15-2, 14 KOs). Scores were 78-74, 79-73 Johnson, 77-75 Espinoza,

Unbeaten heavyweight Damian Knyba (13-0, 7 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision over 290lb Michael Coffie (13-5, 10 KOs) by scores of 79-73, 80-72, 80-72.

Results from San Francisco

  • Michael Coffie showed some promise early on with a few upsets but now looks like an aged club fighter fighting to survive and get a paycheck.

    • Yep! Had a nice little stretch and knocked off Darmani Rock who some people were high on at the time and then IMMEDIATELY became an opponent.

  • Referee supposes to protect boxers. I don’t know if the referee saw something on Keith that he decided to stop it.
    To me Keith seems hurt and under attack, he was still moving, I will say it was a bit premature

  • Tucker has the goods. There is a reason Roy had interest and Prince is advising him. He has the speed, technique of a polished fighter. He needs to sit down and turn into those shots though.
    Veron is no slouch. They are evenly matched. Let’s do it again.

  • Carrington reminds me a little of Stevie Forbes. With more power. If his chin holds up, he’s got a hell of a shot.

  • I’m sitting here thinking Zayas HAS to get this guy out of there after starting like that (that first knockdown was beautiful); he can’t go the distance and he did not. That was a very nice performance. He got hit a bit, but his defense looked a little better imo and I think Teixeira is an excellent next step up.

