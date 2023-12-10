Former WBC featherweight champion Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo (25-2, 17, KOs) scored a spectacular third round KO against Isacc Avelar (17-7, 10 KOs) on Saturday night at Infinite Reality Studios in Long Beach, California. Magsayo, now fighting at junior lightweight, connected with a flush left hook that laid Avelar out cold.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
I was there. Let’s hope Avelar is okay. He was out cold even before his head bounced off the canvas. It was scary watching him being taken out of the ring on a stretcher.