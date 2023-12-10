Ex-champ Magsayo crushes Avelar Former WBC featherweight champion Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo (25-2, 17, KOs) scored a spectacular third round KO against Isacc Avelar (17-7, 10 KOs) on Saturday night at Infinite Reality Studios in Long Beach, California. Magsayo, now fighting at junior lightweight, connected with a flush left hook that laid Avelar out cold. Dawejko wins in one Espinoza beats Ramirez for WBO feather title Like this: Like Loading...

