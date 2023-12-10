Dawejko wins in one Heavyweight Joey “Tank” Dawejko (27-10-4, 15 KOs) stopped Jesse Bryan (21-8-2, 16 KOs) in the first round on Saturday night at the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City. Is straight wins for Dawejko, who already has another fight scheduled for January. Ex-champ Magsayo crushes Avelar Like this: Like Loading...

