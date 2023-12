Regis Prograis Postfight Press Conference “I want to become a three-time world champion and do MMA after.” By Miguel Maravilla Former WBC super lightweight champion Regis Prograis talks about his his future after his one-sided defeat to Devin Haney. _ Devin Haney Postfight Press Conference Dawejko wins in one Like this: Like Loading...

